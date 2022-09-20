3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Fiber
Glass Fiber
Basalt Fiber
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Medical
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
Avient
Hexcel
BASF
3D Systems Corporation
EOS
Arevo Labs
Markforged
Stratasys
Fortify
Techmer PM
3DXTECH
Esun
Teijin
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Toray
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Glass Fiber
1.2.4 Basalt Fiber
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Production
2.1 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-reinforced Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 3D Printed Continuous Fiber-
