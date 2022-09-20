Uncategorized

2022-2027 and Regional Bio-based Platform Chemicals Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market was valued at 932.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Platform chemicals represent a group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugars via biological conversions.Increasing acceptance of bio-based platform chemicals in industries, stringent government guidelines on conventional petroleum based chemicals and preference towards environmental friendly applications by consumers are main drivers for Bio-based Platform Chemicals market. The evolution of bio-refineries has driven the development of bio-based platform chemicals as an alternative to petrochemicals.

Due to increasing government concerns regarding health, the environment and limited fossil resources, there is a growing interest in using sustainable technologies to produce chemicals, plastics, and other products from renewable resources. The bio-based platform chemicals offer great potential for decarbonizing everyday products, allowing everything from running shoe soles to plastics and car parts, to become bio-based. These trends are successful in creating a huge demand for bio-based platform chemicals market. Though North America is the largest regional market for global bio-based platform chemicals market, Asia-Pacific is also an equally important market as it represents the second largest and regional market with highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bio-based Platform Chemicals Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-based Platf

