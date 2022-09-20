Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Refining Industry Automation and Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refining Industry Automation and Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Control Valves
Flow Meters
Process Engineering Tools
Radar Level Devices
Others
Segment by Application
Petroleum Oil Refinery
Natural Gas Processing Plant
Metal Refinery
Salt Refinery
Sugar Refinery
Others
By Company
Honeywell Process Solutions
Yokogawa
ABB
Siemens
Emerson process Management
Aspen Technology
Invensys Operations Management
Schneider
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Control Valves
1.2.3 Flow Meters
1.2.4 Process Engineering Tools
1.2.5 Radar Level Devices
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petroleum Oil Refinery
1.3.3 Natural Gas Processing Plant
1.3.4 Metal Refinery
1.3.5 Salt Refinery
1.3.6 Sugar Refinery
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Refining Industry Automation and Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Refining Industry Automation and Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Refining Industry Automation and Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Refining Industry Automation and Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Drivers
