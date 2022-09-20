Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Refining Industry Automation and Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refining Industry Automation and Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Control Valves

Flow Meters

Process Engineering Tools

Radar Level Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Petroleum Oil Refinery

Natural Gas Processing Plant

Metal Refinery

Salt Refinery

Sugar Refinery

Others

By Company

Honeywell Process Solutions

Yokogawa

ABB

Siemens

Emerson process Management

Aspen Technology

Invensys Operations Management

Schneider

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Control Valves

1.2.3 Flow Meters

1.2.4 Process Engineering Tools

1.2.5 Radar Level Devices

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Petroleum Oil Refinery

1.3.3 Natural Gas Processing Plant

1.3.4 Metal Refinery

1.3.5 Salt Refinery

1.3.6 Sugar Refinery

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Refining Industry Automation and Software Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Refining Industry Automation and Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Refining Industry Automation and Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Refining Industry Automation and Software Industry Trends

2.3.2 Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Refining Industry Automatio

