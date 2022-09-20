Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
GRP
GRE
Vinylester
Other
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Agricultural Irrigation
Industrial
Other Applications
By Company
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
AMIBLU
Farassan
Fibrex
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Hengrun Group
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)
Graphite India Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GRP
1.2.3 GRE
1.2.4 Vinylester
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Municipal
1.3.4 Agricultural Irrigation
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production
2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
