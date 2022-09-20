Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Polystyrene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Polycarbonate
Polyester
Others
Segment by Application
Head, Eye & Face Protection
Hearing Protection
Protective Clothing
Respiratory Protection
Protective Footwear
Fall Protection
Hand Protection
Others
By Company
BASF
SABIC
Evonik Industries
Sumitomo Chemical
Arkema
Celanese
Eastman Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Exxon Mobil
Covestro
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene
1.2.3 Polypropylene
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.2.7 Polystyrene
1.2.8 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
1.2.9 Polycarbonate
1.2.10 Polyester
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Head, Eye & Face Protection
1.3.3 Hearing Protection
1.3.4 Protective Clothing
1.3.5 Respiratory Protection
1.3.6 Protective Footwear
1.3.7 Fall Protection
1.3.8 Hand Protection
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Production
2.1 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastics in Personal Protective Equipment
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/