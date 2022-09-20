Uncategorized

Liquid Hydrogen Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liquid Hydrogen market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Hydrogen market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Electrolysis

Segment by Application

Transportation

Electronics

Chenicals and Petrochemicals

Refining

Others

By Company

Linde

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Gulf Cryo

Yingde Gases

Kaimeite Gases

Showa Denko

Koatsu Gas Kogyo

Iwatani

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Hydrogen Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
1.2.3 Electrolysis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Chenicals and Petrochemicals
1.3.5 Refining
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production
2.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Hydrogen Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Liquid Hydrogen by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Gl

