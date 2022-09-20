Liquid Hydrogen Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Liquid Hydrogen market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Hydrogen market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
Electrolysis
Segment by Application
Transportation
Electronics
Chenicals and Petrochemicals
Refining
Others
By Company
Linde
Air Products and Chemicals
Air Liquide
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Air Water
Messer
Gulf Cryo
Yingde Gases
Kaimeite Gases
Showa Denko
Koatsu Gas Kogyo
Iwatani
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Hydrogen Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
1.2.3 Electrolysis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Chenicals and Petrochemicals
1.3.5 Refining
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production
2.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Hydrogen Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Hydrogen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Hydrogen Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Hydrogen Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Liquid Hydrogen by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Gl
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/