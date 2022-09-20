Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solvent-based Coatings
Water-based Coatings
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Akzo-Nobel
Nipponpaint-holding
3M
National Coatings Corp.
Valspar Paint
Basf
Henry
Gardner-Gibson
Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc
Dow
Graco
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-based Coatings
1.2.3 Water-based Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Production
2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue Estima
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/