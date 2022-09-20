Crude Naphthalene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Crude Naphthalene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Naphthalene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Coal-Tar Processing

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/174106/global-crude-naphthalene-market-2028-364

Petroleum-Derived

Segment by Application

Phthalic Anhydride

Refined Naphthalene

Water-Reducing Agent

Others

By Company

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries (RUTGERS)

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel (C-Chem)

OCI

Koppers

Himadri

Avdiivka Coke Plant

DEZA a. s.

EVRAZ

Baoshun

Sunlight Coking

Shandong Weijiao

Kailuan Group

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Jining Carbon

Shandong Hongte

Ansteel Group

Shandong Gude Chemical

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

Jinneng Science

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/174106/global-crude-naphthalene-market-2028-364

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Crude Naphthalene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Coal-Tar Processing

1.2.3 Petroleum-Derived

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride

1.3.3 Refined Naphthalene

1.3.4 Water-Reducing Agent

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Crude Naphthalene Production

2.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Crude Naphthalene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Crude Naphthalene Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Crude Naphthalene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Crude Naphthalene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Crude Naphthalene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Crude Naphthalene by Region (2023-2028)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/174106/global-crude-naphthalene-market-2028-364

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

