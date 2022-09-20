Crude Naphthalene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Crude Naphthalene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Naphthalene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Coal-Tar Processing
Petroleum-Derived
Segment by Application
Phthalic Anhydride
Refined Naphthalene
Water-Reducing Agent
Others
By Company
Baowu Steel Group
Rain Industries (RUTGERS)
JFE Chemical
Nippon Steel (C-Chem)
OCI
Koppers
Himadri
Avdiivka Coke Plant
DEZA a. s.
EVRAZ
Baoshun
Sunlight Coking
Shandong Weijiao
Kailuan Group
Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
Jining Carbon
Shandong Hongte
Ansteel Group
Shandong Gude Chemical
Shanxi Coal and Chemical
Jinneng Science
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Crude Naphthalene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Coal-Tar Processing
1.2.3 Petroleum-Derived
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride
1.3.3 Refined Naphthalene
1.3.4 Water-Reducing Agent
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Crude Naphthalene Production
2.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Crude Naphthalene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Crude Naphthalene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Crude Naphthalene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Crude Naphthalene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Crude Naphthalene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Crude Naphthalene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Crude Naphthalene by Region (2023-2028)
