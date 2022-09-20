ESD Tapes and Labels Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
ESD Tapes and Labels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ESD Tapes and Labels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Polyamide
Polyester
Others
Segment by Application
Electronic & Electrical
Automotive & Mechanical
Aerospace & Defence
Others
By Company
Ultratape Industries
Polyonics
Desco Industries
3M
Electrotek Static Controls
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ESD Tapes and Labels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.2.3 Polyamide
1.2.4 Polyester
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic & Electrical
1.3.3 Automotive & Mechanical
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defence
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Production
2.1 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global ESD Tapes and Labels Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global ESD Tapes and Labels S
