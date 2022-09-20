Urethane Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Urethane Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urethane Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Oil-based
Segment by Application
Coating
Adhesive
Sealants
Crosslinker
Other
By Company
Rokra-Kraemer
Covestro
ADEKA
Polynt -Reichhold
Benasedo
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Urethane Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Urethane Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Oil-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Urethane Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Adhesive
1.3.4 Sealants
1.3.5 Crosslinker
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Urethane Resin Production
2.1 Global Urethane Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Urethane Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Urethane Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Urethane Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Urethane Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Urethane Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Urethane Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Urethane Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Urethane Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Urethane Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Urethane Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Urethane Resin by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Urethane Resin Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Ureth
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/