Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aerospace Magnesium Alloys market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Casting Alloys

Wrought Alloys

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

By Company

Smiths Metal

Meridian

Luxfer MEL Technologies

Sumitomo Electric

Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation

Dynacast

Dead Sea Magnesium

Ka Shui International Holdings

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals

Regal Magnesium

Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium

Shanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Casting Alloys
1.2.3 Wrought Alloys
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Aircraft
1.3.3 Military Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Production
2.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region (2017-2022)

