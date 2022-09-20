4-Aminophenyl Ether Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
4-Aminophenyl Ether market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 4-Aminophenyl Ether market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nitration of Diphenyl Ether
Paranitrophenol Method
Direct Reduction of P-Nitrochlorobenzene
Other
Segment by Application
Polyimide Monomer
Plastics Industrial
Dye&Spices
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
By Company
UBE Industries
Mitsui Chemicals
Asahi Chemicals Group
Ihara Chemical Industry
Beckmann-Kenko GmbH
TCI
Alfa Chemistry
Toronto Research Chemicals
Youth (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
Sunchem Pharmaceutical Chemical Material
Josenchem Pharmaceutical Chemical Material
GuangJia Chemical
VWR International
NanTong HuiShun Chemical Co.
Shandong Helishi Zhongjie Chemical Co.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 4-Aminophenyl Ether Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nitration of Diphenyl Ether
1.2.3 Paranitrophenol Method
1.2.4 Direct Reduction of P-Nitrochlorobenzene
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyimide Monomer
1.3.3 Plastics Industrial
1.3.4 Dye&Spices
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Production
2.1 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 4-Aminophenyl Ether Sales
