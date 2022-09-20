High Strength Corrugating Medium Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High Strength Corrugating Medium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Strength Corrugating Medium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
National Waste
United States Waste + National Waste
Beautiful Waste + Grass Pulp
National Waste + Grass Pulp
American Waste + National Waste + Grass Pulp
Whole Grass Pulp
Segment by Application
Printing Industry
Electrical and Electronic Products
Consumer Goods
Agricultural
Food and Drink
Other
By Company
Greif
PCA
Pratt Industries
Sonoco Products Company
BillerudKorsns
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Klabin
Longchen
Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
Zhejiang Jingxing
Ji’an Group
Lee & Man
Smurfit Kappa Group
Astron Paper & Board Mill
Eagle Paper International Inc
Thai Paper Mill Co
International Paper
Hazel Mercantile Limited
Universal Pulp & Paper
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited
Mondi Group Plc
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation
Zibo Guihe Paper
Metsa Board Oyj
Shandong Dongming Yongyue Paper
Shandong Yongfa Paper Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Strength Corrugating Medium Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 National Waste
1.2.3 United States Waste + National Waste
1.2.4 Beautiful Waste + Grass Pulp
1.2.5 National Waste + Grass Pulp
1.2.6 American Waste + National Waste + Grass Pulp
1.2.7 Whole Grass Pulp
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Printing Industry
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronic Products
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Agricultural
1.3.6 Food and Drink
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Production
2.1 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Strength Corrugating Medium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
