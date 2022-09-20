Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the global NFT Trading Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NFT Trading Platform development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, etc.
Segment by Type
Artwork NFT
Virtual Real Estate or Game Props NFT
Real NFT
Others
Segment by Application
Private Investor
Investment Company
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
By Company
OpenSea
Axie Marketplace
Larva Labs
NBA Top Shot
Rarible
SuperRare
Foundation
Nifty Gateway
Mintable
Theta
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Artwork NFT
1.2.3 Virtual Real Estate or Game Props NFT
1.2.4 Real NFT
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Private Investor
1.3.3 Investment Company
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size
2.2 NFT Trading Platform Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 NFT Trading Platform Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 NFT Trading Platform Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 NFT Trading Platform Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 NFT Trading Platform Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players NFT Trading Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into NFT Trading Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Global NFT Trading Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
5.1 North America NFT Trading Platform Market Forecast (2022-2028)
5.2 NFT Trading Platform Ke
