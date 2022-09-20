Global Construction Project Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Construction Project Insurance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Project Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Personal Injury Insurance
Property Damage and Loss Insurance
Construction Quality Insurance
Others
Segment by Application
Owners
General Contractors
Sub-contractors
Others
By Company
Allianz Group
Cowan Insurance Group
Progressive Corporation
Liberty Mutual Insurance
The Hartford
AIA Group
Chubb
State Farm
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Zurich
BB&T
Berkshire Hathaway
Distinguished Programs
Hellman & Friedman
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Project Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Personal Injury Insurance
1.2.3 Property Damage and Loss Insurance
1.2.4 Construction Quality Insurance
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Project Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Owners
1.3.3 General Contractors
1.3.4 Sub-contractors
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Construction Project Insurance Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Construction Project Insurance Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Construction Project Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Construction Project Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Construction Project Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Construction Project Insurance Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Construction Project Insurance Industry Trends
2.3.2 Construction Project Insurance Market Drivers
2.3.3 Construction Project Insurance Market Challenges
2.3.4 Construction Project Insurance Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Construction Project Insurance Players by R
