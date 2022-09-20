Global Pigment Orange 13 Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Pigment Orange 13 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pigment Orange 13 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Heat Resistance 160 (?C)

Heat Resistance 180 (?C)

Heat Resistance 200 (?C)

Heat Resistance 210 (?C)

Segment by Application

Ink

Paint

Coating

Plastic

Other

By Company

AArbor Colorants Corporation

Aceto

Colors (India)

Crownpigment

DAYANG CHEM (HANGZHOU)

EPSILON

Ferro Corporation

Formula Chemicals

Guangzhou Mei Dan Titanium Dioxide

HANGZHOU AIBAI CHEMICAL

Hangzhou Fancheng Chemical

Hangzhou Geecolor Chemical

Hangzhou Han-Color Chemical

Hangzhou Qianjin Technology

JYOTI INDUSTRIES

Maruti Dyechem

Ningbo Precise New Material Technology

O O P S COLOR

Oswal Udhyog

Qingdao Sanhuan Colorchem

SD INTERNATIONAL

Shandong Yuhong New Pigment

Shree Shyam Enterprise

Sterling Pigments & Colors

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

Tianjin Leading Import & Export

Trinity Pigment Industries

Trust Chem

Wenzhou Color Bloom New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pigment Orange 13 Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pigment Orange 13 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Heat Resistance 160 (?C)

1.2.3 Heat Resistance 180 (?C)

1.2.4 Heat Resistance 200 (?C)

1.2.5 Heat Resistance 210 (?C)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pigment Orange 13 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Ink

1.3.3 Paint

1.3.4 Coating

1.3.5 Plastic

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Pigment Orange 13 Production

2.1 Global Pigment Orange 13 Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Pigment Orange 13 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Pigment Orange 13 Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pigment Orange 13 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Pigment Orange 13 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Pigment Orange 13 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Pigment Orange 13 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Pigment Orange 13 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Pigment Orange 13 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Pigment Orange 13 Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Pigment Orange 13 Sales by Region (2017-2022)

