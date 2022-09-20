Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric of Polypropylene Granules
Propylene Pellet Heat-sealing Non-woven Fabric
Propylene Granule Pulp Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric
Wet Non-woven Fabric of Acrylic Granules
Propylene Granules Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric
Polypropylene Pellet Melt-blown Non-woven Fabric
Needle Punched Non-woven Fabric of Polypropylene Particles
Polypropylene Granular Material Stitch-bonded Non-woven Fabric
Segment by Application
Hygiene
Industrial
Medical
Geotextiles
Furniture
Carpet
Agriculture
By Company
Fibertex
Kimberly-Clark
First Quality
Toray Industries
Mitsui
Fiberweb
Polymer Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric of Polypropylene Granules
1.2.3 Propylene Pellet Heat-sealing Non-woven Fabric
1.2.4 Propylene Granule Pulp Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric
1.2.5 Wet Non-woven Fabric of Acrylic Granules
1.2.6 Propylene Granules Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric
1.2.7 Polypropylene Pellet Melt-blown Non-woven Fabric
1.2.8 Needle Punched Non-woven Fabric of Polypropylene Particles
1.2.9 Polypropylene Granular Material Stitch-bonded Non-woven Fabric
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hygiene
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Geotextiles
1.3.6 Furniture
1.3.7 Carpet
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production
2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) No
