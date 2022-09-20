3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Polyjet Printing
Laser Sintering
Digital Light Processing
Others
Segment by Application
Healthcare Industry
Consumer Industry
Automotive Industry
Education Industry
Architecture Industry
Mold Industry
Aerospace and Defense Industry
Others
By Company
3D Systems
Stratasys
Materialise NV
EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems
taulman3D, LLC
Bolson Materials
Argyle Materials
Toner Plastics
Oxford Performance Materials
Arevo Labs
NinjaFlex
Golden Plastics
Formlabs Inc
Adaptive 3D
ProLab Materials
Henkel
Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin
3PD, Inc
XYZPrinting
Ultimaker
Mcor Technologies
Hunan Farsoon High-tech
Carbon3D
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)
1.2.3 Stereolithography (SLA)
1.2.4 Polyjet Printing
1.2.5 Laser Sintering
1.2.6 Digital Light Processing
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare Industry
1.3.3 Consumer Industry
1.3.4 Automotive Industry
1.3.5 Education Industry
1.3.6 Architecture Industry
1.3.7 Mold Industry
1.3.8 Aerospace and Defense Industry
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Production
2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North Amer
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/