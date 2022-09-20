Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Waterproofing Liquid Membranes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polymer Modified Cementitious Membranes
Insulating and Waterproofing Liquid Membranes
Segment by Application
Roofing & Walls
Building Structures
Waste & Water Management
Tunnels & Landfills
Bridges & Highways
Other
By Company
Carlisle Companies
Firestone Building Products Company
Soprema Group
BASF
Dow
Sika
Supershield
Johns Manville
GSE Environmental
GAF Materials Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymer Modified Cementitious Membranes
1.2.3 Insulating and Waterproofing Liquid Membranes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofing & Walls
1.3.3 Building Structures
1.3.4 Waste & Water Management
1.3.5 Tunnels & Landfills
1.3.6 Bridges & Highways
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Production
2.1 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproofing Liquid Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/