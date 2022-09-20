Global Biofunctional Peptide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biofunctional Peptide market is segmented by Source and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biofunctional Peptide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Source and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Source
Animal
Vegetal
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics
Others
By Company
American Peptide Company Inc.
Phermpep Co. Ltd.
ALEXIS Corporation
Ashland Inc.
Promega Corporation
Advanced Bioconcept Company
Arlak Biotech
WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Anaspec Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Seagarden AS
Novo Nordisk A/S
Merck KGaA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biofunctional Peptide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Source
1.2.1 Global Biofunctional Peptide Market Size by Source, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Animal
1.2.3 Vegetal
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biofunctional Peptide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biofunctional Peptide Production
2.1 Global Biofunctional Peptide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biofunctional Peptide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biofunctional Peptide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biofunctional Peptide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biofunctional Peptide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biofunctional Peptide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biofunctional Peptide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biofunctional Peptide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biofunctional Peptide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biofunctional Peptide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biofunctional Peptide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biofunctional Peptide by Region (2023-2028)
