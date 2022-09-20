Steel Coil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Steel Coil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Coil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hot-Rolled Coil Steel
Cold Rolled Steel Coil
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Home Appliance
Machinery
Other
By Company
China Baowu Steel Group
POSCO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
ArcelorMittal
Shougang
Hyundai Steel
Ansteel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Benxi Steel Group
Hesteel Group
United States Steel Corporation
Nucor Corporation
China Steel Corporation
Shagang Group
Steel Authority of India Limited
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Maanshan Steel
ThyssenKrupp
JSW Steel Ltd
Valin Steel Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Coil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot-Rolled Coil Steel
1.2.3 Cold Rolled Steel Coil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Home Appliance
1.3.5 Machinery
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Coil Production
2.1 Global Steel Coil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Steel Coil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Steel Coil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Coil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Steel Coil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Steel Coil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Steel Coil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Steel Coil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Steel Coil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Steel Coil by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Steel Coil Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Steel Coil Revenue by Region (2017-2022
