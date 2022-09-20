Uncategorized

Steel Coil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Steel Coil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Coil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hot-Rolled Coil Steel

Cold Rolled Steel Coil

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Other

By Company

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Coil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot-Rolled Coil Steel
1.2.3 Cold Rolled Steel Coil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Home Appliance
1.3.5 Machinery
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Coil Production
2.1 Global Steel Coil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Steel Coil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Steel Coil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Coil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Steel Coil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Steel Coil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Steel Coil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Steel Coil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Steel Coil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Steel Coil by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Steel Coil Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Steel Coil Revenue by Region (2017-2022

