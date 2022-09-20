Global Crude Transportation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Crude Transportation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Road Freight
Ocean Freight
Pipelines Transportation
Others
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Mining
Manufacturing
Others
By Company
DHL
DB Schenker
FedEX
UPS
AP Moller-Maersk
DSV
Kuehne+ Nagel
Yusen Logistics
NGL Energy Partners LP
Genesis Energy
Holly Energy Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners Pipeline
Blueknight Energy Partners
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Crude Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Road Freight
1.2.3 Ocean Freight
1.2.4 Pipelines Transportation
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Crude Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Crude Transportation Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Crude Transportation Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Crude Transportation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Crude Transportation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Crude Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Crude Transportation Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Crude Transportation Industry Trends
2.3.2 Crude Transportation Market Drivers
2.3.3 Crude Transportation Market Challenges
2.3.4 Crude Transportation Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Crude Transportation Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Crude Transportation Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Crude Transportation Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
