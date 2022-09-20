Global Quenching Oil Additive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Quenching Oil Additive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quenching Oil Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Anti-Wear Agents
Viscosity Index Improvers
Dispersants
Oxidation Inhibitors
Others
Segment by Application
Mining
Automobile
Others
By Company
Ganesh Benzoplast
Eastto
OilPure Technologies
Tashoil Company
S. Dodge Oil
VAC Aero
CONDAT
Euclid Heat Treating Company
Paras Lubricants Limited
IDEMITSU
HARDCASTLE PETROFER PRIVATE LIMITED
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Quenching Oil Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Quenching Oil Additive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Anti-Wear Agents
1.2.3 Viscosity Index Improvers
1.2.4 Dispersants
1.2.5 Oxidation Inhibitors
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Quenching Oil Additive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mining
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Quenching Oil Additive Production
2.1 Global Quenching Oil Additive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Quenching Oil Additive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Quenching Oil Additive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Quenching Oil Additive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Quenching Oil Additive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Quenching Oil Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Quenching Oil Additive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Quenching Oil Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Quenching Oil Additive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Quenching Oil Additive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Quenching Oil A
