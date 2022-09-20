Global Garden Trowel Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Garden Trowel market is segmented by Material and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garden Trowel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Material and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Andreas STIHL AG
Fiskars Group
The Ames Companies Inc.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Edward Tools
Garden Guru Lawn & Garden Tools
Radius Garden
GSI Outdoors
Tierra-Derco International
Lasher Tools
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Garden Trowel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Material
1.2.1 Global Garden Trowel Market Size Growth Rate by Material, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stainless Steel
1.2.3 Aluminum
1.2.4 Fiberglass
1.2.5 Carbon Steel
1.2.6 Plastic
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Garden Trowel Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Schools
1.3.3 Government Institutions
1.3.4 Public Parks
1.3.5 Sports Fields
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Garden Trowel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Garden Trowel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Garden Trowel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Garden Trowel Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Garden Trowel Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Garden Trowel by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Garden Trowel Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Garden Trowel Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Garden Trowel Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Garden Trowel Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Garden Trowel Manufacturers b
