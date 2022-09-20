Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wind Turbine Blade Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Turbine Blade Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fibreglass
Carbon Fiber
Other
Segment by Application
Military
Public Utilities
Other
By Company
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Owens Corning
PPG
Lanxess
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Asahi Glass
Chomarat Group
Johns Manville
Jushi Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Nitto Boseki
Saertex Group
Toray
Toho Industrial
SK
Hyosung Chemical
Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wind Turbine Blade Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fibreglass
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Public Utilities
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Production
2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wind Turbine Blade Material Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Ma
