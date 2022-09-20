PET Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PET Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fiber Grade

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/174458/global-pet-compounds-market-2028-842

Bottle Grade

Film Grade

Segment by Application

For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products

Other

By Company

Indorama Ventures(TH)

DAK Americas(US)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

SABIC(SA)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

KoKsan(TR)

EIPET(EG)

Selenis(PT)

NEO GROUP(LT)

Polief(RU)

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/174458/global-pet-compounds-market-2028-842

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Compounds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fiber Grade

1.2.3 Bottle Grade

1.2.4 Film Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 For polyester Fiber

1.3.3 For Container

1.3.4 Film Products

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PET Compounds Production

2.1 Global PET Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PET Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PET Compounds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PET Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PET Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PET Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PET Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PET Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PET Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PET Compounds Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PET Compounds Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PET Compounds by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global PET Compounds Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/174458/global-pet-compounds-market-2028-842

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

