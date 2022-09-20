Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence Server market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence Server market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

AI Data Server

AI Training Server

AI Inference Server

Others

Segment by Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Security

Medical

Others

By Company

IBM

Huawei

NVIDIA

Inspur Systems

Dihuni

ADLINK Technology

Dell

Lenovo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Pssclabs

Lambda

AIME

Phoenixnap

GIGA-BYTE

Fujitsu

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 AI Data Server

1.2.3 AI Training Server

1.2.4 AI Inference Server

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Security

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Server Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Server Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Server Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Server Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Server Industry Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Server Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Server Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Server Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Server Players by Revenue

