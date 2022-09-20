PMMA Polymer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PMMA Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PMMA Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
General PMMA
Heat Resistant PMMA
Impact Resistant PMMA
Segment by Application
Construction
Photoelectricity
Lighting
Transportation
Others
By Company
Mitsubishi Chemical
Evonik
Chi Mei
Arkema
Sumitomo Chemical
LG MMA
Double Elephant Optical Material
Kuraray
Plaskolite
Asahi Kasei
PTTGM
Shanghai Jingqi
Zhongmeng Longxin
Lotte MCC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PMMA Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PMMA Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General PMMA
1.2.3 Heat Resistant PMMA
1.2.4 Impact Resistant PMMA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PMMA Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Photoelectricity
1.3.4 Lighting
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PMMA Polymer Production
2.1 Global PMMA Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PMMA Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PMMA Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PMMA Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PMMA Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PMMA Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PMMA Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PMMA Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PMMA Polymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PMMA Polymer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PMMA Polymer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PMMA Polymer by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PMMA Polymer Revenue by Reg
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/