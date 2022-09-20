Uncategorized

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Consumer

Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)

By Company

Polyplastics Co.,Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Celanese

DuPont

YUNTIANHUA

BLUESTAR

HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Asahi Kasei

KOLON

KEP

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homo-polyoxymethylene
1.2.3 Co-polyoxymethylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Consumer
1.3.4 Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production
2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyoxymethy

