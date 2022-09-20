Global Anti-HER2 Therapy Market 2022-2028 | GlaxoSmithKline. Bayer

Global Anti-HER2 Therapy Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Doppler Veterinary Ultrasound by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global .

Anti-HER2 Therapy is a class of medicines used to treat all stages of HER2-positive breast cancer and certain HER2-low breast cancers.In HER2-positive breast cancer, the HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) gene doesn’t work correctly and makes too many copies of itself. These extra HER2 genes make too many proteins known as HER2 receptors.Anti-HER2 medicines attach to the HER2 receptor proteins on the surface of breast cancer cells.Anti-HER2 medicines work by blocking the HER2 receptors from receiving the growth signals in HER2-positive breast cancer. By blocking the growth signals, anti-HER2 medicines can slow or stop the growth of HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer. Anti-HER2 medicines only work on HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer. They do not work on HER2-negative breast cancer.

The global market for Anti-HER2 Therapy is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Anti-HER2 Therapy market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Anti-HER2 Therapy market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Anti-HER2 Therapy market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Anti-HER2 Therapy market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Anti-HER2 Therapy players cover GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Abbott, AbbVie and Pfizer, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Anti-HER2 Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibody-Drug Conjugate

Kinase Inhibitors

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Medical Clinics

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

Abbott

AbbVie

Pfizer

Sanofi

Merck

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Novartis

Astra Zeneca

Daiichi Sankyo

Celltrion

Teva

Biocon

Viatris

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Anti-HER2 Therapy, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Anti-HER2 Therapy market size and CAGR, Anti-HER2 Therapy market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Anti-HER2 Therapy revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Anti-HER2 Therapy revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Anti-HER2 Therapy market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Abbott, AbbVie, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Roche, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

