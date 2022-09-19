DATEM Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

DATEM market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DATEM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural DATEM

Synthesis DATEM

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

By Company

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Palsgaard A/S

Kerry Group

Royal DSM

Stepan

Ingredion

Lonza

Corbion

Riken Vitamin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DATEM Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global DATEM Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural DATEM

1.2.3 Synthesis DATEM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global DATEM Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3.3 Fortified Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Infant Formula

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Pet Foods

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global DATEM Production

2.1 Global DATEM Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global DATEM Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global DATEM Production by Region

2.3.1 Global DATEM Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global DATEM Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global DATEM Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global DATEM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global DATEM Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global DATEM Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global DATEM Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales DATEM by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global DATEM Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global DATEM Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global DATEM Revenue by Region (

