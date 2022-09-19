High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Direct Nitridation Method
Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method
Segment by Application
Electrical Component
Thermal Conductive Material
Others
By Company
Tokuyama Corporation
H.C. Starck
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Accumet Materials
Surmet Corp
THRUTEK Applied Materials
HeFei MoK Advanced Material
Eno High-Tech Material
Pengcheng Special Ceramics
Desunmet Ceramic Material
Maite Kechuang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Direct Nitridation Method
1.2.3 Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electrical Component
1.3.3 Thermal Conductive Material
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Production
2.1 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-purity Aluminum Nit
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/