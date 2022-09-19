Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Segment by Type

Pulses

Continuous Wave

Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Segment by Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Automated Driving System

The report on the Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Robert Bosch

Denson

Hella

Contiental AG

Veoneer

Aptiv

Hitachi

Texas Instruments

Ericsson

Rogers Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Lunewave Inc.

Autoroad Technology

Tusk IC

Nidec Group

OTSL Inc.

Ainstein AI

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

7.1.2 Robert Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Robert Bosch Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Robert Bosch Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

7.2 Denson

7.2.1 Denson Corporation Information

7.2.2 Denson Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Denson Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Denson Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.2.5 Denson Recent Development

7.3 Hella

7.3.1 Hella Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hella Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hella Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hella Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.3.5 Hella Recent Development

7.4 Contiental AG

7.4.1 Contiental AG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Contiental AG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Contiental AG Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Contiental AG Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.4.5 Contiental AG Recent Development

7.5 Veoneer

7.5.1 Veoneer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Veoneer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Veoneer Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Veoneer Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.5.5 Veoneer Recent Development

7.6 Aptiv

7.6.1 Aptiv Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aptiv Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aptiv Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aptiv Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.6.5 Aptiv Recent Development

7.7 Hitachi

7.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hitachi Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hitachi Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.8 Texas Instruments

7.8.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.8.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Texas Instruments Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Texas Instruments Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.8.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.9 Ericsson

7.9.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ericsson Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ericsson Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ericsson Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.9.5 Ericsson Recent Development

7.10 Rogers Corporation

7.10.1 Rogers Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rogers Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rogers Corporation Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rogers Corporation Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.10.5 Rogers Corporation Recent Development

7.11 NXP Semiconductors

7.11.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.11.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NXP Semiconductors Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NXP Semiconductors Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

7.11.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.12 Lunewave Inc.

7.12.1 Lunewave Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lunewave Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lunewave Inc. Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lunewave Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 Lunewave Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Autoroad Technology

7.13.1 Autoroad Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Autoroad Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Autoroad Technology Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Autoroad Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Autoroad Technology Recent Development

7.14 Tusk IC

7.14.1 Tusk IC Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tusk IC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tusk IC Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tusk IC Products Offered

7.14.5 Tusk IC Recent Development

7.15 Nidec Group

7.15.1 Nidec Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nidec Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nidec Group Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nidec Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Nidec Group Recent Development

7.16 OTSL Inc.

7.16.1 OTSL Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 OTSL Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 OTSL Inc. Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 OTSL Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 OTSL Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Ainstein AI

7.17.1 Ainstein AI Corporation Information

7.17.2 Ainstein AI Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Ainstein AI Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Ainstein AI Products Offered

7.17.5 Ainstein AI Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Distributors

8.3 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Production Mode & Process

8.4 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Sales Channels

8.4.2 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Distributors

8.5 Millimeter Wave Radar for Self-Driving Car Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

