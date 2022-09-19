Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Scope and Market Size

Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipmentmarket is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipmentmarket will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

High Temperature Sterilization

Low Temperature Sterilization

Segment by Application

Restaurant

Hotel

Others

The report on the Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipmentmarket covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Trojan Technologies

Xylem

SUEZ

Halma

Chiyoda Kohan

Heraeus

Getinge Group

Calgon Carbon

STERIS

Evoqua Water

UltraViolet Devices

Oceanpower

Lit

Xenex

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Onyx

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentCompetitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentSales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipmentales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentSales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentSales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization EquipmentMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trojan Technologies

7.1.1 Trojan Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trojan Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Trojan Technologies Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Trojan Technologies Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Trojan Technologies Recent Development

7.2 Xylem

7.2.1 Xylem Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Xylem Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Xylem Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Xylem Recent Development

7.3 SUEZ

7.3.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

7.3.2 SUEZ Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SUEZ Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SUEZ Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 SUEZ Recent Development

7.4 Halma

7.4.1 Halma Corporation Information

7.4.2 Halma Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Halma Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Halma Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Halma Recent Development

7.5 Chiyoda Kohan

7.5.1 Chiyoda Kohan Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chiyoda Kohan Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chiyoda Kohan Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chiyoda Kohan Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Chiyoda Kohan Recent Development

7.6 Heraeus

7.6.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

7.6.2 Heraeus Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Heraeus Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Heraeus Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Heraeus Recent Development

7.7 Getinge Group

7.7.1 Getinge Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Getinge Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Getinge Group Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Getinge Group Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Getinge Group Recent Development

7.8 Calgon Carbon

7.8.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Calgon Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Calgon Carbon Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Calgon Carbon Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Calgon Carbon Recent Development

7.9 STERIS

7.9.1 STERIS Corporation Information

7.9.2 STERIS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 STERIS Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 STERIS Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 STERIS Recent Development

7.10 Evoqua Water

7.10.1 Evoqua Water Corporation Information

7.10.2 Evoqua Water Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Evoqua Water Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Evoqua Water Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Evoqua Water Recent Development

7.11 UltraViolet Devices

7.11.1 UltraViolet Devices Corporation Information

7.11.2 UltraViolet Devices Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 UltraViolet Devices Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 UltraViolet Devices Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 UltraViolet Devices Recent Development

7.12 Oceanpower

7.12.1 Oceanpower Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oceanpower Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Oceanpower Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Oceanpower Products Offered

7.12.5 Oceanpower Recent Development

7.13 Lit

7.13.1 Lit Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lit Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lit Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lit Products Offered

7.13.5 Lit Recent Development

7.14 Xenex

7.14.1 Xenex Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xenex Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xenex Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xenex Products Offered

7.14.5 Xenex Recent Development

7.15 Atlantic Ultraviolet

7.15.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Information

7.15.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Products Offered

7.15.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Recent Development

7.16 Onyx

7.16.1 Onyx Corporation Information

7.16.2 Onyx Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Onyx Commercial Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Onyx Products Offered

7.16.5 Onyx Recent Development

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

