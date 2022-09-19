Water-Based Binder Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Water-Based Binder Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Water-Based Binder Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Water-Based Binder market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Water-Based Binder market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-Based Binder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water-Based Binder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Water-Based Binder Market Segment by Type

Vinyl Acetate Adhesives

Acrylic Adhesives

Natural Rubber adhesive

Polyurethane Adhesives

Other

Water-Based Binder Market Segment by Application

Packaging & Labeling

Furniture & Construction

Paper & Binding

Battery

Other

The report on the Water-Based Binder market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

JSR

Sojitz Corporation

ZEON

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

BASF

Dow

Jointas

Yindile Material Technology

Blue Ocean & Black Stone

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Water-Based Binder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water-Based Binder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water-Based Binder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water-Based Binder with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water-Based Binder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Water-Based Binder Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Water-Based Binder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water-Based Binder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water-Based Binder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water-Based Binder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water-Based Binder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water-Based Binder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water-Based Binder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water-Based Binder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water-Based Binder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water-Based Binder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Binder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Binder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water-Based Binder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water-Based Binder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water-Based Binder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water-Based Binder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Binder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Binder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JSR

7.1.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.1.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JSR Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JSR Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.1.5 JSR Recent Development

7.2 Sojitz Corporation

7.2.1 Sojitz Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sojitz Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sojitz Corporation Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sojitz Corporation Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.2.5 Sojitz Corporation Recent Development

7.3 ZEON

7.3.1 ZEON Corporation Information

7.3.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ZEON Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ZEON Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.3.5 ZEON Recent Development

7.4 Henkel

7.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Henkel Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Henkel Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.5 H.B. Fuller

7.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.5.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 H.B. Fuller Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 H.B. Fuller Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.5.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Arkema Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Arkema Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.6.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BASF Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BASF Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.7.5 BASF Recent Development

7.8 Dow

7.8.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dow Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dow Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.8.5 Dow Recent Development

7.9 Jointas

7.9.1 Jointas Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jointas Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jointas Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jointas Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.9.5 Jointas Recent Development

7.10 Yindile Material Technology

7.10.1 Yindile Material Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yindile Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Yindile Material Technology Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Yindile Material Technology Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.10.5 Yindile Material Technology Recent Development

7.11 Blue Ocean & Black Stone

7.11.1 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Corporation Information

7.11.2 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Water-Based Binder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Water-Based Binder Products Offered

7.11.5 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water-Based Binder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water-Based Binder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water-Based Binder Distributors

8.3 Water-Based Binder Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water-Based Binder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water-Based Binder Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water-Based Binder Distributors

8.5 Water-Based Binder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

