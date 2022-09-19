Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Li-ion Battery Adhesive market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Li-ion Battery Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Li-ion Battery Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Li-ion Battery Adhesive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Segment by Type

Oil Based Adhesive

Water Based Adhesive

Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Segment by Application

3C Battery

Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

The report on the Li-ion Battery Adhesive market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Dow

Elkem

Baiyun Chemical Industry

Hubei Huitian New Materials

Arkema

JSR

Sojitz Corporation

ZEON

Kureha

Jointas

Yindile Material Technology

Crystal Clear Electronic Material

Blue Ocean & Black Stone

BASF

Solvay

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Li-ion Battery Adhesive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Li-ion Battery Adhesive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Li-ion Battery Adhesive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Li-ion Battery Adhesive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Li-ion Battery Adhesive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 H.B. Fuller

7.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.2.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 H.B. Fuller Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 H.B. Fuller Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.3 Dow

7.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dow Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dow Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.3.5 Dow Recent Development

7.4 Elkem

7.4.1 Elkem Corporation Information

7.4.2 Elkem Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Elkem Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Elkem Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.4.5 Elkem Recent Development

7.5 Baiyun Chemical Industry

7.5.1 Baiyun Chemical Industry Corporation Information

7.5.2 Baiyun Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Baiyun Chemical Industry Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Baiyun Chemical Industry Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.5.5 Baiyun Chemical Industry Recent Development

7.6 Hubei Huitian New Materials

7.6.1 Hubei Huitian New Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hubei Huitian New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hubei Huitian New Materials Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hubei Huitian New Materials Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.6.5 Hubei Huitian New Materials Recent Development

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Arkema Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Arkema Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.7.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.8 JSR

7.8.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.8.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 JSR Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 JSR Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.8.5 JSR Recent Development

7.9 Sojitz Corporation

7.9.1 Sojitz Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sojitz Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sojitz Corporation Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sojitz Corporation Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.9.5 Sojitz Corporation Recent Development

7.10 ZEON

7.10.1 ZEON Corporation Information

7.10.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ZEON Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ZEON Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.10.5 ZEON Recent Development

7.11 Kureha

7.11.1 Kureha Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kureha Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kureha Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kureha Li-ion Battery Adhesive Products Offered

7.11.5 Kureha Recent Development

7.12 Jointas

7.12.1 Jointas Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jointas Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jointas Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jointas Products Offered

7.12.5 Jointas Recent Development

7.13 Yindile Material Technology

7.13.1 Yindile Material Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yindile Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yindile Material Technology Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yindile Material Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Yindile Material Technology Recent Development

7.14 Crystal Clear Electronic Material

7.14.1 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Corporation Information

7.14.2 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Products Offered

7.14.5 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Recent Development

7.15 Blue Ocean & Black Stone

7.15.1 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Corporation Information

7.15.2 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Products Offered

7.15.5 Blue Ocean & Black Stone Recent Development

7.16 BASF

7.16.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.16.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 BASF Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 BASF Products Offered

7.16.5 BASF Recent Development

7.17 Solvay

7.17.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.17.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Solvay Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Solvay Products Offered

7.17.5 Solvay Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Distributors

8.3 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Distributors

8.5 Li-ion Battery Adhesive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

