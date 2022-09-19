NGS Library Preparation Automation Market SWOT Analysis including key players BGI Group,Eppendorf SE
The NGS Library Preparation Automation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
NGS library preparation automation is the first step in next generation sequencing, allowing DNA or RNA to adhere to the sequencing flow cell and allowing samples to be identified. Automated NGS library preparation reduces errors, reagent waste, manual handling time and costs while increasing the throughput of NGS workflows.
According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, the global NGS Library Preparation Automation market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
Market segment by Type
DNA Sequencing
RNA Sequencing
Market segment by Application
Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
Clinical And Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic And Research Institutions
Other End Users (Reference laboratories, Sequencing Laboratories, and Others)
The key market players for global NGS Library Preparation Automation market are listed below:
Agilent Technologies
Aurora Biomed Inc.
BGI Group
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
Eppendorf SE
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Hamilton Company
Hologic Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
New England Biolabs
OPENTRONS
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc。
PerkinElmer Inc.
Promega Corporation
QIAGEN NV
Takara Bio Inc.
Tecan Trading AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Features:
Global NGS Library Preparation Automation market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028
Global NGS Library Preparation Automation market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028
Global NGS Library Preparation Automation market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028
Global NGS Library Preparation Automation market shares of main players, in revenue ($ Million), 2017-2022
The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:
To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries
To assess the growth potential for NGS Library Preparation Automation
To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market
To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace
This report profiles key players in the global NGS Library Preparation Automation market based on the following parameters – company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed Inc., BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, etc.
This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.
Market segmentation
NGS Library Preparation Automation market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe NGS Library Preparation Automation product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.
Chapter 2, to profile the top players of NGS Library Preparation Automation, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of NGS Library Preparation Automation from 2017 to 2022.
Chapter 3, the NGS Library Preparation Automation competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with consumption value and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and NGS Library Preparation Automation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with consumption value, from 2023 to 2028.
Chapter 11, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of NGS Library Preparation Automation.
Chapter 13, to describe NGS Library Preparation Automation research findings and conclusion.
