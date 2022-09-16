Global Cladding and Siding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cladding and Siding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cladding and Siding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wood Cladding and Siding

Vinyl Cladding and Siding

Metal Cladding and Siding

Composite Cladding and Siding

Fiber Cement Cladding and Siding

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Industrial Buildings

By Company

Kingspan

James Hardie Industries

Etex Group

Nichiha

Arconic

Boral

Isopan S.p.A

Rockwool International

3A Composites

NCI Building Systems

Knauf

Tata Steel

Asahi Tostem

Yaret

Everite Building Products

CCJX

Ruukki Construction

ArcelorMittal

Metecno

Sika Group

Trespa Meteon

Cladding Corp

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cladding and Siding Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cladding and Siding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wood Cladding and Siding

1.2.3 Vinyl Cladding and Siding

1.2.4 Metal Cladding and Siding

1.2.5 Composite Cladding and Siding

1.2.6 Fiber Cement Cladding and Siding

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cladding and Siding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Institutional Buildings

1.3.5 Industrial Buildings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cladding and Siding Production

2.1 Global Cladding and Siding Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Cladding and Siding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Cladding and Siding Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cladding and Siding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Cladding and Siding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Cladding and Siding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cladding and Siding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Cladding and Siding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Cladding and Siding Revenue by Reg

