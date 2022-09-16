Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Construction
Textile Fiber / Clothing
Landscaping / Street Furniture
Others
By Company
Clear Path Recycling
Clean Tech Incorporated
Mohawk Industries Incorporated
CarbonLite Industries
Envision Plastics Industries
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
Greentech
Veolia Polymers
Hahn Plastics
CeDo
PLASgran
APR2 Plast
Luxus
Visy
Ripro Corporation
OOTONE PLASTIC
Wellpine Plastic Industical
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
Shandong Power Plastic
Intco
Jiangsu Zhongsheng
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Da Fon Environmental Techology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 LDPE
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Textile Fiber / Clothing
1.3.5 Landscaping / Street Furniture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Production
2.1 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics R
