Message Queue (MQ) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Message Queue (MQ) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Message Queue (MQ) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Message Queue (MQ) Software include MuleSoft, IBM, Azure Scheduler, Apache Kafka, AWS, RabbitMQ, Apache, Alibaba and TIBCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Message Queue (MQ) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
Web-based
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Message Queue (MQ) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Message Queue (MQ) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MuleSoft
IBM
Azure Scheduler
Apache Kafka
AWS
RabbitMQ
Apache
Alibaba
TIBCO
PubSub+
IronMQ
ZeroMQ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Message Queue (MQ) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Message Queue (MQ) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Message Queue (MQ) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Message Queue (MQ) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Message Queue (MQ) Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Message Queue (MQ) Softw
