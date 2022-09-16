ServiceNow Store Apps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ServiceNow Store Apps in Global, including the following market information:
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global ServiceNow Store Apps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ServiceNow Store Apps include TeamTeamViewer, Talkdesk, Microsoft Teams Notifications, xMatters, Cisco (AppDynamics), PagerDuty, SailPoint IdentityIQ, Okta and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ServiceNow Store Apps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
Web-based
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ServiceNow Store Apps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ServiceNow Store Apps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TeamTeamViewer
Talkdesk
Microsoft Teams Notifications
xMatters
Cisco (AppDynamics)
PagerDuty
SailPoint IdentityIQ
Okta
IBM
Dynatrace
Glance
LogMeIn Rescue
Evergreen
Nuvolo
Snow Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ServiceNow Store Apps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ServiceNow Store Apps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ServiceNow Store Apps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ServiceNow Store Apps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ServiceNow Store Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ServiceNow Store Apps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ServiceNow Store Apps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies ServiceNow Store Apps Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ServiceNow Store Apps Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ServiceNow Store Apps Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ServiceNow Store Apps Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
