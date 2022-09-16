Global Electroplating Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electroplating Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electroplating Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Brightener Agent

Surfactants

Wetting Agent

Segment by Application

Copper Plating

Nickel Plating

Zinc Plating

Chromium Plating

Tin Plating

By Company

Atotech

MacDermid Enthone Industrial

BASF

Dupont

Aobang Enterprise

Jilin LeadTech Chemical

Jiangsu Mengde New materials

Foshan Chilters

Taiwan Hopax Chemicals

Guangzhou Sanfu New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electroplating Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electroplating Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Brightener Agent

1.2.3 Surfactants

1.2.4 Wetting Agent

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electroplating Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Copper Plating

1.3.3 Nickel Plating

1.3.4 Zinc Plating

1.3.5 Chromium Plating

1.3.6 Tin Plating

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electroplating Additives Production

2.1 Global Electroplating Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electroplating Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electroplating Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electroplating Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electroplating Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electroplating Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electroplating Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electroplating Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Electroplating Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Electroplating Additives Sales by Region



