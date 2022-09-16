Global Electroplating Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electroplating Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electroplating Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Brightener Agent
Surfactants
Wetting Agent
Segment by Application
Copper Plating
Nickel Plating
Zinc Plating
Chromium Plating
Tin Plating
By Company
Atotech
MacDermid Enthone Industrial
BASF
Dupont
Aobang Enterprise
Jilin LeadTech Chemical
Jiangsu Mengde New materials
Foshan Chilters
Taiwan Hopax Chemicals
Guangzhou Sanfu New Materials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electroplating Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electroplating Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Brightener Agent
1.2.3 Surfactants
1.2.4 Wetting Agent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electroplating Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Copper Plating
1.3.3 Nickel Plating
1.3.4 Zinc Plating
1.3.5 Chromium Plating
1.3.6 Tin Plating
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electroplating Additives Production
2.1 Global Electroplating Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electroplating Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electroplating Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electroplating Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electroplating Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electroplating Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electroplating Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electroplating Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electroplating Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electroplating Additives Sales by Region
