Video Interviewing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Interviewing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Video Interviewing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Interviewing Software market was valued at 22 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 108.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Interviewing Software include Spark Hire, HireVue, Shine, Yello, Skeeled, RecRight, Montage, VidCruiter and RIVS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Interviewing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Interviewing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Interviewing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Video Interviewing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Interviewing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Video Interviewing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Video Interviewing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Video Interviewing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Video Interviewing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spark Hire
HireVue
Shine
Yello
Skeeled
RecRight
Montage
VidCruiter
RIVS
ClearCompany
Jobma
Jobvite
BreezyHR
Sonru
TribePad
LaunchPad Recruits
Vieple
ConveyIQ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Interviewing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Interviewing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Interviewing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Interviewing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Interviewing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Interviewing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Interviewing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Interviewing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Interviewing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Video Interviewing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Interviewing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Interviewing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Interviewing Softw
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/