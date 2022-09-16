PAEK Composites Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
PEEK
PEK
PEKK
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
General Engineering
Aerospace
Electricals & Electronics
Medical
Others
By Company
Victrex Plc
TenCate Protective Fabrics
Solvay S.A.
Arkema Group
Quadrant AG
Gharda Chemicals Ltd.
Jilin Zhongyan High Performance Plastic Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Hengbo Composite Materials Co., Ltd
Paek
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 PAEK Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PAEK Composites
1.2 PAEK Composites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global PAEK Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 PEEK
1.2.3 PEK
1.2.4 PEKK
1.2.5 Others
1.3 PAEK Composites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PAEK Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 General Engineering
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Electricals & Electronics
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PAEK Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PAEK Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PAEK Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PAEK Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PAEK Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PAEK Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PAEK Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PAEK Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global PAEK Composites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
