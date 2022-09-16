Emergency Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emergency Management Software, also called crisis management software, is used to prevent, prepare for, and manage a variety of emergencies or incidents in the workplace.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Emergency Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emergency Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emergency Management Software include Everbridge, DisasterLAN, Dude, IBM, Veoci, ArcGIS, BeSafe, CoBRA and Priority, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Emergency Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emergency Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Emergency Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Emergency Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Emergency Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Emergency Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Emergency Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emergency Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emergency Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Everbridge
DisasterLAN
Dude
IBM
Veoci
ArcGIS
BeSafe
CoBRA
Priority
Crisis360
Resolver
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emergency Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emergency Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emergency Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emergency Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emergency Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emergency Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emergency Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emergency Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Emergency Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
