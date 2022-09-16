Meter Data Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meter Data Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Meter Data Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meter Data Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meter Data Management Software include The PI System, Oracle, Accenture, ATLAS Energy, C3 IoT, Honeywell, Dropcountr, SAP and SystemVIEW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Meter Data Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meter Data Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Meter Data Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Meter Data Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Meter Data Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Meter Data Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Meter Data Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meter Data Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meter Data Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The PI System

Oracle

Accenture

ATLAS Energy

C3 IoT

Honeywell

Dropcountr

SAP

SystemVIEW

Energyworx

ENMAT

Fluentgrid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meter Data Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meter Data Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meter Data Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meter Data Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meter Data Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meter Data Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meter Data Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meter Data Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Meter Data Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Meter Data Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meter Data Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meter Data Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

