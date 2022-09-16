Graphite Packing Ring Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Reinforced Graphite Packing Rings

Flexible Graphite Packing Rings

Pure Graphite Packing Ring

Others

Segment by Application

Petrochemical

Food

Medical

Others

By Company

James Walker

V-Seal

Spiralit

KLINGER

Garlock

Industrial Gaskets

Latty International

American Seal & Packing

Vulcan Seals

Flexitallic

Mineral Seal Corporation

John Crane

MyTech Ltd

Teflex Gasket

SUNWELL SEALS

Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite Sealing Materials

Ningbo Ruiyi Sealing Material

Qingdao Cierne Mechanical Parts

Cixi Zinotak Sealing Manufacture

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

