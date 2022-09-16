Thermal Imaging Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Imaging Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Imaging Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Imaging Software include Fluke, FLIR Systems, InfraTec, LabIR, optris, Ti Thermal Imaging LTD, Optotherm, SATIR and testo IRSoft and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Imaging Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Camera

Other Devices

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Imaging Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Imaging Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fluke

FLIR Systems

InfraTec

LabIR

optris

Ti Thermal Imaging LTD

Optotherm

SATIR

testo IRSoft

LumaSense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Imaging Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Imaging Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Imaging Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Imaging Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Imaging Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Imaging Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Imaging Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Thermal Imaging Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Imaging Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

