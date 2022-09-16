Corporate Learning Suites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Learning Suites in Global, including the following market information:

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corporate Learning Suites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corporate Learning Suites include SAP, Adobe, Skillsoft (SumTotal Systems), Cornerstone OnDemand, Docebo, Saba, Oracle, Blackboard and BLATANT MEDIA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Corporate Learning Suites companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corporate Learning Suites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corporate Learning Suites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP

Adobe

Skillsoft (SumTotal Systems)

Cornerstone OnDemand

Docebo

Saba

Oracle

Blackboard

BLATANT MEDIA

KMI Learning

D2

Instructure

HealthStream

Degreed

