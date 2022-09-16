PVD Coating Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

PVD Coating Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVD Coating Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Metal Target Material

Nonmetal Target Material

Alloy Target Material

Compound Target Material

Evaporation Material

Segment by Application

Panel Display

Optical Instrument

Low-E Glass

Semiconductor

Solar Cells

Others

By Company

ACETRON

KFMI

Grinm Advanced Materials

JX Nippon

Praxair

Honeywell Electronic Materials

Heraeus

Plansee

Sumitomo Chemical Company

ULVAL

Tosoh Corporation

Angstrom Sciences

Merck

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVD Coating Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVD Coating Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Metal Target Material

1.2.3 Nonmetal Target Material

1.2.4 Alloy Target Material

1.2.5 Compound Target Material

1.2.6 Evaporation Material

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVD Coating Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Panel Display

1.3.3 Optical Instrument

1.3.4 Low-E Glass

1.3.5 Semiconductor

1.3.6 Solar Cells

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVD Coating Material Production

2.1 Global PVD Coating Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PVD Coating Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PVD Coating Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVD Coating Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PVD Coating Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PVD Coating Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVD Coating Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PVD Coating Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PVD Coating Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2

