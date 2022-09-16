PVD Coating Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PVD Coating Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVD Coating Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Metal Target Material
Nonmetal Target Material
Alloy Target Material
Compound Target Material
Evaporation Material
Segment by Application
Panel Display
Optical Instrument
Low-E Glass
Semiconductor
Solar Cells
Others
By Company
ACETRON
KFMI
Grinm Advanced Materials
JX Nippon
Praxair
Honeywell Electronic Materials
Heraeus
Plansee
Sumitomo Chemical Company
ULVAL
Tosoh Corporation
Angstrom Sciences
Merck
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVD Coating Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVD Coating Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Target Material
1.2.3 Nonmetal Target Material
1.2.4 Alloy Target Material
1.2.5 Compound Target Material
1.2.6 Evaporation Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVD Coating Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Panel Display
1.3.3 Optical Instrument
1.3.4 Low-E Glass
1.3.5 Semiconductor
1.3.6 Solar Cells
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVD Coating Material Production
2.1 Global PVD Coating Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVD Coating Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVD Coating Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVD Coating Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVD Coating Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PVD Coating Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVD Coating Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVD Coating Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVD Coating Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2
